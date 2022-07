British GP: Race team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team finished Sunday's British Grand Prix with Mick Schumacher a career-best eighth and Kevin Magnussen 10th at Silverstone Circuit - Schumacher scoring his maiden points in Formula 1 and the result marking the team's first double-points finish since 2019's German Grand Prix.

Magnussen lined up from 17th on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires, with Schumacher 19th on Yellow mediums, but the race was suspended after only a few corners after a violent first corner accident that eliminated several drivers.

Schumacher took the second start from 16th place, on medium tires, and gradually worked his way through the order, pitting for White hard tires on lap 19, before stopping for softs on lap 39 when the safety car was deployed. Starting 10th at the restart, Schumacher made gains during the final laps and battled fiercely against Max Verstappen to finish eighth overall.

Magnussen launched off the line from 14th place at the restart, also on mediums, and came in on lap 22 to change to another set of the yellow-banded tires. Magnussen stayed out during the late safety car period and resiliently battled against cars on fresher soft tires to round out the top 10.

Haas F1 Team now holds eighth place in the Constructors' Championship with 20 points.

Kevin Magnussen: "I don't think we could've hoped for anymore. I think on the first stint we didn't have great pace, at least compared to the second stint where the pace picked up. I lost a few positions in the first stint, annoyingly, because then we got the safety car towards the end. We were advised to pit both cars and I took the decision to stay out - I don't know if it was right or wrong - but if it was wrong, it was my decision. Two cars in the points though, you have to be super happy with that, to get a decent amount of points at this stage in the year, it's very good. We go away from here with a big smile on our faces and with big motivation for the races ahead."

Mick Schumacher: "We're really happy. Coming back from P19, I said we have the speed to go forwards and we definitely showed it today. It's great for the team, a double-finish in the points, so that's obviously very helpful in the constructors. For me, I'm happy now to focus on what's really important and that's the racing and the driving."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "I'm very happy for the whole team to have scored double-points today. We deserved it - it wasn't by luck - starting from P17 and P19 and ending eighth and tenth, we couldn't have wished for more. The cars were fast, the guys did a good job, the pit-stops were good, so what we need to do now is a very good qualifying and a very good race and then we're back in the game."