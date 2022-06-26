Schumacher needs help not criticism, says Ecclestone

Former F1 supremo, Bernie Ecclestone says that Mick Schumacher needs help rather than criticism, the Briton believing the youngster is with the wrong team.

Throughout his career, Schumacher has been a slow starter, leaving it late before claiming his F3 and F2 titles in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

However, now in his second season in F1, the German doesn't show any genuine sign of progress, indeed experienced teammate Kevin Magnussen has out-performed him all round.

Then there are the incidents, such as Jeddah and Monaco, which are proving to be costly in more ways than one.

While team boss Guenther Steiner has publically criticised the youngster, Pitpass is aware that behind the scenes Schumacher is on his last warning as far as team owner, Gene Haas is concerned.

Ecclestone, is convinced the youngster will come good, but doesn't believe that Haas is the right team for him. Furthermore, he believes that Schumacher is missing the benefit of his father's experience and guidance, something both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been able to rely on throughout their careers.

"We don't know how good or bad the car is," Ecclestone tells German news channel n-tv. "It makes a big difference whether the car suits his driving style or not.

"He doesn't need people telling him negative things all the time," he adds, "he needs someone to help him and not criticise him too much.

"If Michael was here, he would tell Guenther where to go, that would help a lot," says Ecclestone, Mick having been with his father on the fateful day in December 2013.

"If he upsets the team and they kick him out, the question then becomes whether another team is ready to take him on. So he's suffering a bit and hoping someone will give him a chance.

"He has the ability," insists Ecclestone, "so it's whether there's a team that wants to take him and try to see if he is as good as his dad."

Of course, the comparisons with his father are likely to be a large part of the problem, the yardstick by which anyone - other than Lewis Hamilton - would find it almost impossible to be measured by.

Ecclestone believes that Schumacher would benefit from changing teams.

"I would like to see Schumacher in another car, in a more competitive car," he admits. "I would like to see him in the Mercedes of the past. That would be nice!

"Look at Red Bull, for example. They take care of their drivers, they try everything and find the best set-up for them. You also see how good the second driver of that team is.

"They are very good and make sure the car suits their drivers."

Fact is, while it can be argued that his surname is an albatross around his neck, it has also opened doors not available to others and perhaps, romantic notions aside, Schumacher junior is simply not up to it.