Ben Sulayem angers fans

FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has taken to social media following a fan backlash to comments he made in response to 'driver activism'.

In a recent interview, Ben Sulayem singled out Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for criticism, claiming that their activism was making the sport too political.

"Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving," he told GrandPrix247. "Now, Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and Norris addresses mental health.

"Everybody has the right to think," he added. "To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our believes in something over the sport all the time.

"I am from an Arabian culture," he continued. "I am international and Muslim. I do not impose my belief on other people, no way, never! If you look at my operation in the UAE: 16 nationalities! Name me one federation that has that many nationalities.

"On top, there are over 34% women and 7 religions. And even more Christians than Muslims. I am proud because it creates credibility and merit.

"But do I go and pose my beliefs? No. The rules are there, even now there are issues when it comes to - for example - jewellery, I didn’t write that."

At a time F1 bosses are seeking to make the sport more inclusive, with the full cooperation of the teams, his comments caused a backlash on social media.

This weekend will see Mercedes sport a revised rainbow logo in tribute to Pride Month, whilst Alpine is adapting its livery accordingly, with other teams likely to follow suit.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Vettel said he is longing for the sport to welcome its first openly gay driver, whilst supporting F1's continuing foray into countries with poor human rights records.

Today, taking to social media, and using his personal account, Ben Sulayem sought to calm the situation.

"As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society," he tweeted. "That is why promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion is a key priority of my mandate. In the same way, I value the commitment of all drivers and champions for a better future."

The Emerati's first months as FIA president have not been entirely smooth, what with the way the sport's governing body handled the aftermath of Abu Dhabi, and the continuing 'row' over jewellery and mandated underwear.

Indeed, one wonders if today’s tweet was inspired by Ben Sulayem himself or on the advisement of others at the FIA or F1.