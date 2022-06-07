Netflix vying with ESPN and others for US F1 broadcast rights

On the back of the success of its Drive to Survive series, Netflix is understood to be lining up a $100m a year bid for rights to live coverage of F1 in the US.

The rights are currently held by (Disney-owned) ESPN but the agreement comes to an end this year, and in the wake of the so-called boom that has followed Drive to Survive potential broadcasters are said to be lining up.

Such a move would be a first for Netflix which has previously avoided live coverage of sport.

In the first quarter of 2022, the streaming giant lost subscribers for the first time in almost a decade, nonetheless this still left it with 221.6 million subscribers globally, including 74.6 million in the U.S. and Canada.

It's believed that Liberty is seeking in the region of $100m a year and other than Netflix and ESPN, NBC Universal and Amazon are also said to be lining up bids.

While much has been made of the fact that ESPN's viewing figures are currently breaking all previous records, with the Miami event drawing an average 2.6 million viewers on ABC - the highest-ever figure for a US F1 broadcast, one has to ask if the rumoured $100m fee is feasible.

Indeed, while ESPN is understood to be offering $70m a year, it currently pays in the region of just $6m.