Spanish GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was a tricky day for me. I think there are positives with the new bits on the car, some things were working well, and I think the team are happy with some of the improvements. I made a mistake in FP2, which unfortunately cost me the rest of the session as there was a bit of damage to the floor. So, not perfect but nonetheless, I'm still hopeful for tomorrow because the car seems in a decent place."

Daniel Ricciardo: "There's quite a lot to digest today. We tried quite a few different settings for both sessions. We clearly aren't where we want to be on the timesheets but there's a lot to dive into tonight. I think we'll find some things and, let's say, find the optimal set-up for tomorrow and hopefully that puts us inside the top 10. Right now, there's still a lot to take in so I'm not too sure how much to look into the times today. It was interesting to see the other cars and teams and what they're doing. But we'll focus on ourselves as for sure everyone today was exploring a few new things on their cars."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "It's been a very busy Friday with a lot of test items to go through here in Spain. We introduced our new aerodynamic package and needed to assess that, but also had work to do understanding the tyres in these hot conditions, which are very different to those we experienced here during winter testing. Daniel's sessions were quite clean and we have gathered a lot of information from those. We had a few more issues on Lando's car. We needed to stop his programme early, after we picked up some damage running over a kerb - but we can repair that overnight. There's a lot of analysis to do this evening - but hopefully we're in good shape for qualifying and the race."