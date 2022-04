No magic fix for Melbourne, admits Wolff

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff admits that there will be no "magic fix" for the team's issues as it returns to Australia.

This weekend mark the third race of the season, and despite various positive headlines across the media, Mercedes admits that the issues experienced in the opening events are yet to be resolved.

One of the main issues facing the team remains the W13's porpoising, with George Russell claiming that fixing the problem will solve "99%" of the car's issues.

Of course, the revamped, faster Melbourne track is likely to exacerbate the issue this weekend, consequently team boss, Toto Wolff heads to Melbourne with trepidation.

"We are in a learning race," he says, "and the first two weekends have shown we still have plenty to learn.

"At the moment, our track performance is not meeting our own expectations," he admits, "but everyone at Brackley and Brixworth is focused on understanding the problems and finding the right solutions.

"There won't be a magic fix for the next race weekend, but we're pushing to steadily bring gains over the up-coming races, to hopefully move us closer to the front of the pack. Until then, we need to maximise each opportunity and make the most of the package we have.

"So, there are various challenges ahead of us, but that's something we relish and is when a team really shows its true spirit.

"Lewis and George are making an important contribution to the overall effort, providing feedback, spending time in the simulator and working together to help push us forward.

"We head back to Melbourne for the first time since 2020 and will be racing in Australia for the first time in three years - that's too long for a city and country that are so passionate about F1. We're looking forward to seeing the fans and the new track layout which promises more overtaking opportunities and faster lap times."