Saudi Arabian GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: The car has been working reasonably well today and both drivers are fairly happy with the balance. We have a few decisions to make over downforce level and we have a bit of work to do to understand how best to minimise the porpoising, but otherwise we'll be looking at routine setup choices.

Today was Alex's first running at the Jeddah circuit but he was quickly up to speed and dialling his car in. There is more to come from the car and drivers tonight, and we'll be looking to maximise performance across the rest of the weekend.

Alex Albon: I think we've got a fairly decent handling car. We've got a bit of work to do on the short runs, but on the long runs the pace looks promising and looks positive for the weekend. There's a bit of tidying up to do. It was my first day at this track so on my side I've got a bit of lap time on the table, so hopefully that will put us in a good place tomorrow.

Nicholas Latifi: On the first day here in Jeddah we learned quite a bit about the car, which is good for the long-term objectives for the season. I think we're still struggling for pace, but nonetheless it's been a very enjoyable day of driving as it's a fun track, a very high-speed street circuit and it's nice to be getting that feeling of adrenaline going again. We have some work tomorrow to find some more speed and we'll see what we can do tonight.