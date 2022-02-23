Hamilton wants diversity in the stewards room

Lewis Hamilton has called for diversity in the stewards room as well as demanding an end to biased officials.

The Briton, speaking at his first official F1 press conference since Abu Dhabi, while avoiding mention of Michael Masi, was asked about the appointment of new race directors Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich.

"I want to see more women in the stewards' room," Hamilton told reporters. "I don't think we have many, I think last year it was maybe one or two.

"It would be awesome for them to have a male and female as the two race directors," he added. "I think that's a great way of promoting diversity too."

Referring to some stewards showing bias, an accusation levelled by Fernando Alonso last year when he questioned the lack of consistency in the sport's refereeing, Hamilton said: "We need to make sure we get non-biased stewards.

"Racing drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals," he added. "Some travel with certain individuals, and tend to take more of a keen liking to some of them.

"I think we need people who have no bias and are super central when it comes to making decisions."

