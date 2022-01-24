Formula 1 Protective Garment: What Do Racing Drivers Wear

Formula 1 is a stunning and exciting racing competition that attracts spectators from all over the world.

However, in addition to the entertainment of each championship, not every racing fan knows what is behind the scenes. Racers are exposed to a huge danger that can await them at every turn.

All racing tracks, race cars, as well as racers' protective garments must be tested for durability. Autodromes, as well as tires of Formula 1 cars, undergo a special homologation process. This process is about the improvement of various objects, as well as the improvement of their technical characteristics.

Not even many car enthusiasts know that when you buy a premium car or use luxury car rental, these cars are equipped with tires that go through a special homologation procedure. These tires can provide an increased level of safety. That is why, choosing a luxury car for hire from a wide range of car models offered by car rentals, you can be sure about your safety.

In this post, we will talk about all the items of a driver's equipment that can guarantee safety.

Racing driver's armor

Helmet

Every detail of the competition from the driver's equipment to the race car and racetrack is subject to rigorous testing for durability and safety. Every element of the driver's clothing, from underwear to helmet and overalls must be approved by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile.

Helmets must be able to withstand the impact of heavy objects, which can weigh up to 230 grams when the driver's car is moving at a speed of more than 220 km per hour. Moreover, the helmet must be able to withstand a 10 kg object, and the visor on the helmet must be strong enough to withstand an air gunshot.

This requirement appeared 3 years ago. Its essence is not only to save every driver from getting hit by a heavy object but also to protect him from small parts that can get into the cockpit of a racing car.

Protection against neck and spine injuries

During the movement at high speeds, the neck and spine of each racer are subject to various injuries. In these cases, even seat belts cannot guarantee complete protection. In this regard, a special device was invented to support the head and neck.

This device looks like a shoulder pad that clips onto the racer's helmet. Its essence is to protect the athlete from getting head injuries during sudden braking or collisions with other race cars when the athlete's head leans forward sharply. Such a device allows athletes not to worry about their health, in the case when dangerous injuries can permanently disable them and force them to leave the sport.

Overalls, underwear and sports shoes

Many Formula 1 fans have seen fires start on the racetracks when the cars get into an accident and the racers are inside. This sometimes happens, which makes all spectators worry about the health of the athlete. The organizers of the competition care about the drivers and that is why each driver's overalls must be made of materials that can withstand fire for 10 seconds. This time is enough for the athlete to be able to get out of the cockpit.

Furthermore, each driver is required to wear flame-resistant underwear, and a balaclava must be worn under the helmet. These garments can provide additional protection during fires.

Each driver's shoes are subjected to special stresses during the races. That is why sports shoes must be made using special technology. The frame of sports shoes must be made of genuine leather and outer surfaces must be covered with a fabric consisting of heat-resistant and fire-resistant fibers.

Conclusion

The safety of each driver is the prerogative of the Formula 1 competition organizers. All garments must be made to the highest standards and specifications. However, such garments cannot be found in mass-market stores. That is why large international manufacturers are engaged in the production of such products.