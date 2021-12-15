Arise Sir Lewis

Sir Lewis Hamilton receives his Knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle.

Days after missing out - which is currently the politest way of saying it - on a record eighth world championship title, Lewis Hamilton could at least console himself in the knowledge that he is the only racing driver to receive a Knighthood whilst still racing.

Awarded the Knighthood in the New Year's Honours list having won his seventh world championship title, and thereby equalled Michael Schumacher, the Briton finally received the Knighthood at a private ceremony at Windsor Castle, with Prince Charles wielding the sword.

Sir Lewis following in the tracks of Formula One's other legendary Knights, Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Jackie Stewart and Sir Stirling Moss.

While Hamilton, who was accompanied by his mother, thanked Prince Charles, there were no words for the media afterwards, the Briton, like his team, opting to keep their own counsel at present in the after math of Sunday's controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes has until Friday morning to decide whether it will formally protest the Abu Dhabi stewards' decision, the German team having maintained a strict media lockdown since Sunday's race.