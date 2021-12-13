Site logo

Lawyer believes Abu Dhabi result could be overturned

13/12/2021

Just 24 hours after a controversial Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, there is talk on social media that Mercedes will not proceed with its appeal of the stewards decision to protest the events during the safety car period.

Duncan Bagshaw, a partner at the law firm Howard Kennedy, who specialises in international arbitration and litigation, believes that Mercedes has no choice but to challenge the stewards decision.

"There was a challenge to the FIA last night which was resolved very quickly," he tells Pitpass. "The FIA, marking its own homework, perhaps unsurprisingly said that they stood by the decision of the race director Michael Masi.

"Mercedes do have a case," he continues, "and I think it is quite likely they will take it to a court of arbitration because so much turns on the outcome of these races they may feel they really have no choice.

"This decision was by the race director himself applying a rule under the regulations which is, I would say, very clear and quite explicit about what has to happen in this situation.

"Everybody wanted to see that race finish in racing conditions but the rule makes it very clear that any cars that have been lapped by the leader have to be allowed to pass the leading cars and the safety car before the race is restarted and he did not allow that to happen.

"It's very important for Mercedes to give the message that racing is the most important thing to this sport and that they respect the outcome of the race on the track but they must also accept the fact that commercially this is a sport that revolves around money. They have obligations to Lewis Hamilton, their team, their sponsors and many other people, it may be not so much they want to challenge this decision, that they want this season to be decided before a committee of arbitrators but simply that they don't have any choice."

1. Posted by Mad Matt, 4 minutes ago

"I don't know where to start...

Max overtakes Lewis but stays on the track. Sometimes this year drivers have to leave racing room... and sometimes not but either way I can't see how Lewis gave the time back. Odd and inconsistent decision from the stewards.

Max drives next to and slightly overtakes Lewis behind the safety car, I think several times. At the very least this is dangerous as Lewis might not have seen him and swung from side to side to warm his tyres. Safety car conditions should see everyone in a calm queue. I'm not sure what the rules say but this was crazy in my opinion.

The message went out that lapped cars couldn't unlap themselves... then they could but only some and then the race was restarted sooner than the rules allow....

Then Max weaves to break the toe... which has also been penalised in the past.....

... what a farce..... and now the lawyers are involved.

I'm not a Max or Lewis fan, they both have good and bad qualities and neither can really be blamed for this mess but to be honest I feel like giving up on F1....."

