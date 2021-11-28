Site logo

Williams confirms the passing of team founder, Sir Frank Williams

28/11/2021

Williams has confirmed the passing of team founder and former team principal Sir Frank Williams at the age of 79.

"It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79," said the Grove outfit in a statement this afternoon.

"After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.

"Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.

"For those wishing to pay tribute, we ask that donations are made in place of gifts to the Spinal Injuries Association, alternatively we would welcome flowers to be placed at the entrance of the team’s headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire. Details of the memorial service will follow in due course."

"The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams," said CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito in a subsequent statement. "Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1.

"He was one of a kind and a true pioneer. Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport.

"His values including integrity, teamwork and a fierce independence and determination, remain the core ethos of our team and are his legacy, as is the Williams family name under which we proudly race. Our thoughts are with the Williams family at this difficult time.”

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Jet Jockey, 5 minutes ago

"One of the few and true legends of Formula 1… RIP Sir Williams."

2. Posted by Bill Hopgood, 7 minutes ago

"Thoughts are with his family and friends.
Back in the day his and Patrick Head's team was sensational."

3. Posted by Batman, 31 minutes ago

"His life is over but his legacy will remain. Long live his name. "

4. Posted by Greg, 44 minutes ago

"RIP Sir Frank."

5. Posted by Burton, 45 minutes ago

"An absolute giant of a man. May he rest in peace."

