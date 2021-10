United States GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN took to the track for the first time in practice at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. In the first two sessions of the 2021 United States Grand Prix weekend, the two C41s made good progress with a constant presence in the top ten on the timesheets.

With qualifying tomorrow, the team will hope in another step forward to keep starring (and striping) as the grid for Sunday's race gets decided.

Kimi Raikkonen: "It's been quite a straightforward Friday, no big issues so we could do our job. We are satisfied with where we are at the moment, hopefully we can make some more progress tonight and be fast enough in qualifying. This is a track we all enjoy, it's a bit bumpy and it's always a challenge to put a lap together but that's nothing to complain about. Let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was a good day, with a positive FP1 and really good FP2 in terms of qualifying as well as race pace. I'm very happy about it, hopefully tomorrow we can also have a smooth qualifying with a similar level of performance. In general terms, it was a good start to our weekend. The bumps in the track are still there and some corners will be very tricky in terms of comfort with the car, but these are the conditions for everyone and we will do our best. We never give up, we showed in the last few races we can be in the fight for points so that has to be our target."