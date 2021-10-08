Turkish GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN had a productive first day of practice for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix. Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen got plenty of mileage under their belts to provide the team with all required data ahead of tomorrow's qualifying on the Istanbul Park circuit, with the two drivers ending the day in P10 and P15 respectively.

Kimi Raikkonen: "There is obviously a lot of potential in the car and we'll need to unlock it all tonight. In the first practice sessions, we still lacked a bit of balance so there is work to do but we're confident we can turn it around overnight. There is a lot more grip than we expected so we will adapt to those conditions and see where we end up in qualifying."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "I was very happy to find a lot more grip in the track, right from the first lap of FP1. It really feels like a completely different circuit and it's been good fun, especially as we had good balance in the car - so, overall, a good Friday of work. Finding the right feel for the car is easier when there is grip, we could lap confidently and the first indications for tomorrow are promising. We need to see what the weather will do tomorrow: we looked good in the dry but we'll take whatever the conditions will be."