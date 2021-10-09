Turkish GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I am of course happy with third and starting on the front row tomorrow. We improved a little bit from yesterday and the balance is a bit better but overall this weekend has been a bit more difficult. I hope for a clean get away tomorrow but starting on the inside will be tricky, as there is very low grip in both dry and wet conditions compared to the outside, so we are expecting to lose out there slightly. We also need to consider the gap behind us, it's much tighter than usual. We'll aim to make the best of it and try everything we can tomorrow to keep the Mercedes behind but it's not going to be easy, they've had great pace all weekend."

Sergio Perez: "We are showing good progress and I think we should be able to continue that into race day. With the mixed conditions in Q1 we lost a set of new softs, meaning we only had one set for Q3. We did a banker lap on the used softs which was a decent time and then we didn't manage to improve as much as we wanted to on the second run, which meant we didn't get the lap time we were looking for. I am feeling positive and I am looking forward to trying to get through the grid and score some good points for the Team. It is a pretty long race around here, overtaking is possible and the tyre degradation will be pretty high out there, so there is everything to play for. I believe if we can get a good clean run into turn one then we will be looking good for the rest of the race and a podium could be possible. We are up for the challenge; we have good strategy and pace."

Christian Horner: "The guys have made a good recovery overnight and fixed some issues we needed to work out. I think the whole engineering Team, both trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes, have done a great job to make the progress that we have, hopefully that puts us in better shape for tomorrow. With Max qualifying in third, but starting the race from second, it's going to be vital he gets a good start and tries to get ahead of Bottas early on as Lewis has looked the quickest he's been all year so far around here, so he's going to be coming through pretty quickly. Checo's times on the scrub tyre and the medium tyre were strong, it was just that last run on the new set of softs that didn't come together. The strategy we've picked tomorrow for him should see him be able to make good progress. We think we can be closer to Mercedes tomorrow than we were in qualifying, so we've got to get our heads down, keep plugging away, get the strategy right and try to capitalise by getting the maximum points we can for both drivers."