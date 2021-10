F1 plans 100% sustainably fuelled hybrid engine

F1 wants the next generation of power unit to be powered by 100% sustainable 'drop-in fuel' in order to achieve its goal of being net zero carbon by 2030.

The press release issued by FOM today reads as follows:

Formula 1 is aiming to field a generation of new power unit by 2025 - and the championship wants that engine to be powered by 100% sustainable 'drop-in fuel' designed to help Formula 1 achieve its goal of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

2022 will already see Formula 1 move to E10 fuel, a mixture of 90% fossil fuel and 10% ethanol. But with the launch of the new generation of Formula 1 engines, the aim is to help develop a 100% sustainable fuel - with Formula 1 actively engaged in discussions with fuel companies about creating the fuel in the quantities needed for the championship, as well as then scaling up production for wider social use.

This 100% sustainable 'drop-in fuel' - meaning it can be used in a standard internal combustion engine without any modification to the engine itself - will be laboratory-created, using components that come from either a carbon capture scheme, municipal waste or non-food biomass, while achieving greenhouse gas emissions savings relative to fossil-derived petrol of at least 65%.

Crucially, the new fuel will also pack a punch worthy of the pinnacle of motorsport, matching the energy density of Formula 1's current fossil fuel petrols - meaning the cars will be every bit as fast as they are today.

It's estimated that there will be 1.8 billion cars on the road by 2030, with only 8% of those pure Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) - while internal combustion engines will continue to be essential to air and sea travel, as well as to the haulage industry.

By spearheading the development of 100% advanced sustainable drop-in fuels, Formula 1 can play its part in making an enormous impact on the global transport sectors' greenhouse gas emissions.