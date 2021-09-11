Site logo

Italian GP: Sprint Result

11/09/2021

Result of the Heineken Gran Premio d'italia Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 18 27:54.078
2 Verstappen Red Bull 18 + 0:02.325
3 Ricciardo McLaren 18 + 0:14.534
4 Norris McLaren 18 + 0.18.835
5 Hamilton Mercedes 18 + 0.20.011
6 Leclerc Ferrari 18 + 0.23.442
7 Sainz Ferrari 18 + 0.27.952
8 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 18 + 0.31.089
9 Perez Red Bull 18 + 0.31.680
10 Stroll Aston Martin 18 + 0.38.671
11 Alonso Alpine 18 + 0.39.795
12 Vettel Aston Martin 18 + 0.41.177
13 Ocon Alpine 18 + 0.43.373
14 Latifi Williams 18 + 0.45.977
15 Russell Williams 18 + 0.46.821
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 18 + 0.49.977
17 Mazepin Haas 18 + 1:02.599
18 Kubica Alfa Romeo 18 + 1:05.096
19 Schumacher Haas 18 + 1:06.154
20 Gasly AlphaTauri 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:23.502 (Lap 9)

