Aston Martin hits out at Alonso speculation

Aston Martin has reacted to speculation in the Zandvoort paddock that team owner, Lawrence Stroll had sought to sign Fernando Alonso to the team.

The speculation began after it became known that Stroll met with the Spaniard's manager, Flavio Briatore during the summer break, prior to Alpine agreeing a new deal with the two-time champion and while Aston Martin has yet to confirm Sebastian Vettel for a second season.

"Lawrence Stroll did not offer a drive to Fernando Alonso, as has been reported in some media," said an Aston Martin spokesman.

"Lawrence had lunch with Flavio Briatore in Sardinia during the summer break. Lawrence and Flavio are friends. They have lunched together in Sardinia many times over many years. It was a social occasion, nothing more."

Meanwhile, team boss, Otmar Szafnauer has said that formal talks with Vettel will get underway in the coming weeks.

"We have a process that we go through and in our contracts," he said. "Although I don't like to speak about the details there are certain timing milestones.

"Those are coming up within the next couple of weeks and once we've passed those I'm sure we'll make the requisite announcements."

