F1 looking to "thank" Spa fans

F1 is working with the promoter of the Belgian GP in a bid to "express recognition and thanks" to fans attending the event on Sunday for their "dedication and commitment".

The only ones to come out of Sunday's farcical episode at Spa Francorchamps with any real dignity were the thousands of fans in the grandstands and around the 4.35 mile track.

Despite the atrocious conditions not only did they wait and wait and wait for something to happen, they refused to have their spirits - unlike their frittes - dampened, and whether it meant Mexican waves, singing or dancing the Macarena, they gave the wash-out a real part atmosphere.

While some celebrated their points haul, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel both called on the sport to refund fans for the race that never was.

Today, Formula One Management has issued a brief statement confirming that it is looking into the situation.

"Following the impact of the weather on the Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday 29th August, Formula 1 and the promoter are working through various options for ticket holders, to express our recognition and thanks to them for their dedication and commitment," it read.

"We will provide further details as soon as possible as we want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for Formula 1."