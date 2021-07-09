Masi calls for "open-minded" approach to Sprint Qualifying rules

Ahead of the first ever Sprint Qualifying, FIA race director, Michael Masi has called on the teams and fans to be open minded and accept that there may well be initial glitches.

In just a weeks' time, F1 will get its first taste of the latest means of spicing up the sport, when the team's will take part in qualifying on Friday evening ahead of Saturday afternoon's first ever Sprint Qualifying race.

Even before a wheel has turned, the concept has its critics, however, certainly in terms of the rules, Michael Masi has called for an open-minded approach.

"We've been very fortunate in the way that it's been an absolutely collaborative approach since the start of the year," said the Australian, according to Motorsport.com.

"We've had numerous meetings, involving all the team sporting directors, ourselves at the FIA, and obviously F1, in developing, refining, leaving things for a week, letting everyone have another re-read and finding little bits and pieces," he added.

"Everyone, to be fair, has a completely open mind that there may be things that crop up that no one has thought of, from any of us, but also an open mind that after the first event, let's happily review internally and see what did work, what didn't work, other areas that need to be refined.

"Quite honestly, with everyone involved, it is something new for all of us, particularly in an F1 capacity," he admitted. "The regulations traditionally have been structured in a very specific format and way around a Grand Prix taking place without sprint qualifying happening.

"So everyone's quite open and has said that we all just need to work together and see what pops up, anything that we haven't considered, as much as everyone has read them inside out today."

Meanwhile, yesterday the World Motor Sport Council approved the introduction of the new construction of rear tyre trialled by the teams at the Red Bull Ring last week.

The new rear tyre has been hurriedly introduced by Pirelli following the high-profile failures suffered during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix by Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll which were absolutely, comprehensively and undeniably nothing to do with any weaknesses of the previous construction.