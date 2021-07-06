Top Manufacturers of Formula 1 Cars

You don't need to know much about cars to be a Formula 1 fan. Yet, you need to know what teams have higher chances of success and why. These are top Formula 1 manufacturers.

The arguments about what is more important in Formula racings - having an experienced and talented driver or a better car seem to be never-ending. Of course, soon, with the new regulations on the way, we should expect more equally good cars on the track. However, thus far, some of the manufacturers can afford to have much better cars than the others. The cars' distinctions are usually what makes a huge difference in teams' ability to win. Even the most talented and experienced pilots can do little to nothing if they are not sitting in the winning car designed and made by the best manufacturers. Hence, the role of a manufacturer here is hard to overestimate. Well, throughout the history of Formula 1, only several brands created themselves an outstanding reputation of being the best of the best. Let's see who those top manufacturers are and how they do it.

Ferrari

Ferrari has the longest history of victories in Formula ever. It wouldn't be so surprising, though, once you learn that Ferrari has been participating in Formula from the very start. It's the only team (and manufacturer) that has participated in every race since day one. Yet, when you look at its current positions, you may wonder where those victories are now. Well, it seems like over the years, Ferrari has slightly lost its grip over modern production. The current dominance by Mercedes, due to Ferrari's missed opportunity to enter the turbo-hybrid era on time, has cost them quite a few positions in the rankings in recent years.

Yet, Ferrari remains one of the leading and strongest manufacturers in Formula 1. The company has been in the racing world for almost a century. It had its ups and downs, so we expect a lot from Ferrari in the years to come. Also, while we wait, it's worth reading up about the rich racing history of Ferrari. Just don't forget to read a papersowl review first, to find a perfect writer for the job.

Mercedes

Little can be compared to the level of success Mercedes is shown in races up to this moment. It's hard to tell if it is all due to its 7-time world champion Hamilton or due to their engines and car construction. Perhaps, all of it plays a role. Overall, there is no argument that Mercedes has the fastest car in Formula 1. It's been dominating the race for almost a decade now. Mercedes has always prioritized a fast engine, and it's something that has always been successful (except a few particular years, like in 2006), and the hybrid era did them only good. Mercedes was fast to jump into modifying their cars to new standards, and we can all say, the initiative has paid off quite well. Currently, four out of ten F1 teams are driving on Mercedes engines, which on its own is already a sign of success.

McLaren

McLaren is another long-timer on our list. Although McLaren is not using their own engine, they are manufacturing every other detail of their cars. For years, McLaren has been using engines of various other manufacturers, like Renault and Honda. This year, however, they have stopped their choice of Mercedes, which requires no extra explanations. It's been proven again and again that Mercedes has one of the best engines in F1 racing. So why spend money on developing something that has already been built and remains open for purchase?

Despite not operating on their own engine, McLaren is still the second oldest participant in Formula, after Ferrari. The manufacturer has been out of races for short periods, though they always come back. You can always read a custom writings review and seek out more information on McLaren's success in Formula 1.

Honda

Red Bull is going strong this year. The reason behind it? Well, the growing success of their manufacture comes to mind. Honda has been out of racing for several years. However, with its return in 2015, Honda has been slowly moving back to the top of the race. It seems like this season Honda is finally succeeding at doing so. Overall it's obvious that the Red Bull team, with Honda behind it, will make quite a challenge for Mercedes this year. Since, officially, there have been two teams supplied by Honda, AlphaTauri and Red Bull, Honda has twice as many chances of showing off its full potential. AlphaTauri is the one team where new ideas and transformations are tested, so it gives the manufacturer more space to reform their cars without compromising their winning stake, brought by the Red Bull team. It's fair to say that such tactics show great results.