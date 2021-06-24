Yas Marina changes to include a banked corner

The promoters of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have revealed further details of the changes to be made to the Yas Marina circuit this year in a bid to improve the racing. No less than 11 of the tracks corners are to undergo changes including a banked section.

The main changes involve the removal of the chicane and the widening of the hairpin at Turn 7, removing the four corners at Turns 11, 12, 13 and 14 and replacing them with one long banked turn and opening up the radius of Turns 17, 18, 19 and 20 to create a faster flowing section of the track.

Officials claim the widening of Turn 17 will improve overtaking opportunities, while the changes to Turn 20 will create a full throttle corner, allowing cars to follow closer together.

Further tweaks to the hotel section are designed to allow for closer racing which in turn should lead to additional overtaking opportunities.

"As a venue, we are continually identifying ways in which we can evolve, keep our product offerings fresh and retain the support of our loyal fan base," said Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. "This programme, which represents a hugely important chapter in the Yas Marina Circuit story, will involve work being carried out in three separate sections of the track, increasing the opportunity for drivers to overtake and amplifying the competitive nature of all motorsport events held at the venue.

"Work will take place over the summer, with completion expected well in advance of this year's race, and we look forward to showcasing our new-look track to motorsport fans both locally and internationally in the coming months."

"As host of the Formula 1 season-finale since 2009, Yas Marina Circuit has established itself as one of the most popular venues for motorsport fans around the world to attend," said F1 MD, Ross Brawn.

"We are fully supportive of the decision to make improvements to the track, with the aim of enhancing the overall motorsport experience across the board, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, for both competitors and spectators.

"Given its position as the final race in the Formula 1 season, it is always a special date on the calendar, and with this year's event set to be the first on the new-look track and the last race before we enter the new era of F1 in 2022, there is added incentive to look forward to the spectacle."