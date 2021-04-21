Williams targeting 100 pit stops in Portugal

In honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore, Williams is targeting 100 pit stops as part of the Captain Tom 100 challenge over the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend.

On 6 April 2020, Captain Tom Moore set out to walk 100 laps of his garden aiming to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together.

One hundred laps later, having stirred the imagination of not only the British public but much of the world, he'd raised an incredible £38.9 million from over 160 countries. Captain Tom was knighted for his fundraising exploits but sadly, he passed away earlier this year aged 100.

The Captain Tom Foundation has invited people to take on a challenge based around the number 100, to mark what would have been his 101st birthday (30 April), and in the process raise money for a charity of their choosing.

Williams will therefore aim to complete 100 pit stops over the course of three days with both the trackside team in Portimao and staff at the factory in Grove contributing, creating a truly unique task including a wide variety of team members.

Williams will be taking part in this inspiring challenge to raise awareness and maximise fundraising for the work of the team's Official Charity, Spinal Injuries Association (SIA). SIA provides information, advice and support to the 50,000 people living with spinal cord injury in the UK and is currently supporting Martin Hibbert, a Manchester Arena Attack survivor and SIA trustee, who was severely injured in the bomb explosion.

Martin is preparing to climb Kilimanjaro to prove that, no matter their situation or circumstance, anyone can live a life of their choosing. The fundraising efforts for this SIA-funded project, Martin's Mountain, draws a parallel to the Captain Tom 100 challenge, whereby both focus on the importance of motivation and self-improvement.

"Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired millions around the world, with his simple message of hope, "Tomorrow will be a good day"," said Jost Capito, "and brought comfort and joy to so many around the world during the pandemic.

"It has been a challenging time for everyone and still is, and we want to take this opportunity to do something in his memory, whilst also raising money for a very worthy cause.

"As a team, we take great pride in our pit stops, so this is a great challenge for the team both trackside and at the factory to come together to accomplish, and we're looking forward to it."