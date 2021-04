Emilia Romagna GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It was good to run the FW43B in cooler conditions and at a circuit that is quite different to Bahrain. Although the tyre compounds are the same as we had at the first race, their behaviour is understandably quite different, and we have spent time today understanding how we can optimise their performance in both qualifying and the race. The day has gone well and has been very busy. Both drivers enjoyed trouble-free sessions and were generally happy with their cars. Although we only had two one-hour sessions, we still completed a lot of laps and collected a lot of data. We have some further changes to make overnight, but we are pleased with our start to the weekend and are looking forward to tomorrow.

Nicholas Latifi: I think it was a very positive day. For the most part we ran without hitches and we were able to get through the run plan quite smoothly. I was expecting the car to feel much better than it did in Bahrain, and it was better than expected. We still have some work to do, you don't get anything for having a strong Friday. Tomorrow afternoon is when it counts, but we are setting ourselves up nicely to have a strong Saturday and Sunday.

George Russell: As a team we are looking relatively fast, but personally I am a bit off the pace. Nicholas is driving really well, probably the best I have seen him drive. I need to improve quite a bit to close the gap to our competitors, and to Nicholas. As a team we are in a good position, we have a lot of data to review but I'm sure that my engineers and I can figure it out.