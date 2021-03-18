Silverstone to give away free tickets to key workers

Silverstone announced today that they will be giving away thousands of free tickets to workers in the NHS, emergency services, armed forces and social care sectors for this year's British Grand Prix, MotoGP and The Classic.

10,000 tickets will be made available for the circuit's three biggest events this summer as the Silverstone team works with Blue Light Tickets, a sister company of the Blue Light Card discount scheme set up to reward workers in the NHS, emergency services, armed forces and social care sectors.

There are currently over 2 million Blue Light Card holders in the UK who can all enter a ballot to win a pair of free tickets to one of these major Silverstone events.

The ballot for tickets to the first event, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, that takes place from 16 - 18 July, is now open and will remain open until the 25 May 2021 with later closure dates for The Classic and MotoGP. This gives any qualifying key worker plenty of time to join Blue Light Tickets should they not already be in the scheme but wish to be entered into the Silverstone draw.

"Working with Blue Light Card gives us the reassurance that our tickets will reach those we are all so indebted to," said Stuart Pringle, "and we hope as many as possible can join us this summer to experience live motorsport, something we have all missed over the past 12 months.

"The last year has been a challenge for everyone but particularly for those working on the frontline, putting their lives at risk, to keep our country and population safe under very difficult circumstances. I hope that this gesture goes some way to demonstrating to this community that their work is very much appreciated."

For more information about the Silverstone ballot please visit bluelighttickets.co.uk