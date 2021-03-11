The Most Unusual Formula 1 Cars

The pandemic has changed everything.

Brabham BT26

In the late 1960s, teams played with new ways of attaching antifenders to cars, including one with the wing directly in front of the driver. One of these, the McLaren M7C, was nicknamed "Guillotine" and was quickly banned.

Arrows A22

The front wing concept was used again in 2001 when Arrows went to the Monaco Grand Prix. The car needed all the help it could get in terms of downforce, but the wing did not get past the organizers, who did not allow it into the race.

Tyrrell P34

This was the only six-wheeler (right) ever to compete in Formula One. It actually won the race. The idea was that you could have the same traction as with a wheel twice the size, but with half the air resistance. Ironically, the only problem was that no one was copying the design, so Goodyear had little reason to improve on that tire size, which eventually made the car obsolete.

Williams FW07D

Tyrrell was not the only team to design a six-wheeled car. There were other teams, but unlike Tyrell, they had twin wheels at the back instead of the front. All of them were tested for a long time, but did not show the expected results. And in the end, the FIA even prescribed in the rules the requirement of four wheels in the car. So further attempts to design cars with more wheels were abandoned.

Lotus 88

This machine has a "double chassis": the suspension works separately from the sprung shell, thereby creating a huge amount of downforce that keeps the car firmly glued to the ground.

Brabham BT26 Fan Car

No car has ever clung to the road like the BT26 (top). Taking the idea of an "American Racer" from the '60s, it used a giant fan to suck all the air out from under the car. It's an auto-racing kind of vacuum cleaner. It was so damn fast it was banned after the first race.

Lotus 78

This is the first Formula 1 car built on the principle of the ground effect. The idea is that the smaller the distance between the track surface and the bottom of the car, the greater the downforce due to the area of rarefied air formed under the car. To increase this effect, on the sides of the cars were installed skirts, which are literally laid on the ground.

It must be said that the sound effect has a number of drawbacks, which include a loss of downforce and controllability of the car during its bouncing on the roughness of the track. Again, skirts were banned for safety reasons.