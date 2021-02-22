Albon targets quick F1 return

Admitting that it was "disappointing" to be dropped by Red Bull, Alex Albon vows to return to F1 as soon as possible, insisting that he wants it "more than anyone on the grid".

Even his biggest fans had to admit that Alex Albon did himself no favours last season.

It wasn't so much about beating Max Verstappen as keeping close to him, or at least giving the Dutchman - or rather Red Bull - full support.

However, all too often Albon was missing in action, battling with the front of the midfield pack as opposed to snapping at the heels of the Mercedes pair.

Truth be told, Christian Horner - and yes, even Helmut Marko - gave the youngster every chance, but he failed to deliver, certainly on a regular basis.

As a result, the Austrian team was forced to look outside the Red Bull 'family' and sign Sergio Perez, while Albon, alongside a seat in selected rounds of DTM, will be the Austrian team's test and reserve.

Speaking to the media today, ahead of the launch of Red Bull's 2021 contender, the Thai racer made clear his determination to be back on the F1 grid as soon as possible.

"Of course it was disappointing," he said, "it's always going to be disappointing, this is our dream.

"It was one of those things where there's no point feeling sorry for yourself," he continued, "you've got to get back into it and do as much as you can to get back.

"My goal of course is to be back in a seat for next year and just be ready for this year as well, you never know what's going to happen with fitness or with COVID around," he said, no doubt eyeing the opportunity offered to Nico Hulkenberg last season when deputising for the Racing Point duo. "So this winter has been kind of making sure I'm as ready as I can be, being as fit as I can, doing all the simulator stuff and even will hopefully get a few days where I can drive, do some tyre tests and things like that."

Having been dropped from the company's young driver programme in 2012, Albon knew that Red Bull wasn't afraid to make tough decisions. However, having learned from the experience, the youngster intends to use the lessons learned.

"I have been dropped before, it's not been the first time, but what I learned was in the end of the day how much do you want it. I want it, I'd say, more than anyone on the grid and with that comes a lot of determination and I won't stop at any point so for me it is just about putting my head down.

"I got through it before, I've been able to get to where I am because of all the hard work I have done and as I said I want that seat back"