Red Bull to build hydrogen Le Mans car

Red Bull Advanced Technologies is to design a concept Hydrogen Class chassis for Le Mans 2024 in partnership with ORECA.

Following confirmation from the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, Red Bull Advanced Technologies has announced that it is to collaborate on the design of the chassis concept for the next generation of hydrogen-fuelled cars planned for the 2024 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The new chassis will be designed in partnership with French racing team and car constructor ORECA, a long-established force in the world of endurance racing.

The collaborative winning bid will see the French company draw on its design and production skills as well as its endurance racing knowledge and experience. In parallel, Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the high-tech external solution division of Red Bull Technology, will bring its F1 expertise in aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics, simulation technology and energy recovery optimisation to a project firmly focused on the sustainable future of endurance racing.

The initial task for the partners will be to undertake and provide a detailed feasibility study for the vehicle concept. As part of that initial phase of development, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and ORECA will be joined by Plastic Omnium, exclusive supplier of the hydrogen fuel tanks set for use in the racing prototypes that will take to some of the world's most famous tracks in 2024.

"I am delighted that Red Bull Advanced Technologies have been chosen by the ACO along with our partners ORECA to develop the concept of a hydrogen powered endurance racing car for Le Mans," said Christian Horner. Red Bull Advanced Technologies are well equipped to take on the challenge set by the ACO having access to many of the tools used to design and develop the Red Bull Racing F1 car, along with significant experience on other cutting edge vehicle programs.

"The Hydrogen Class at Le Mans offers an exciting glimpse into the future of sustainable motorsport and promises both to advance the use of hydrogen in transportation, and also deliver exciting racing."

"We are proud that the Automobile Club de l'Ouest has chosen us to work alongside Red Bull Advanced Technologies on this ambitious, forward-looking project," added Hugues de Chaunac, president du Groupe ORECA. "And we are excited to be working with the other project partners, among them Plastic Omnium and Green GT. Collaboration is vital if we are to succeed in introducing a hydrogen class at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans. ORECA enjoys challenges and pioneering change and we can fully express our talents in such an engrossing enterprise. With the LMH and LMDh classes, endurance racing is entering a fascinating new era. From a technical and sporting point of view it will have us on the edge of our seats."

"This exciting announcement confirms the appeal of Mission H24," said Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, "and offers a promising future for zero-carbon motor racing and hydrogen prototypes. Thanks to ORECA, a mainstay of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for many years, and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, a successful motorsport business, the ACO will benefit from extensive endurance racing experience combined with cutting-edge technology to guarantee outstanding performance in its hydrogen class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

"This partnership confirms that the ACO has made the right decisions for the future of motorsport and underscores our ambition for zero-carbon racing for future generations. We're delighted to welcome ORECA and Red Bull Advanced Technologies alongside Plastic Omnium, producer of the hydrogen class fuel tank. Having these top-flight automotive firms on board is likely to draw even more interest from car manufacturers, especially those who regularly contribute to our hydrogen working group. We are living in difficult times but the ACO is resolutely pursuing its route towards zero-carbon racing and mobility."