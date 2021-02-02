Mercedes reveals launch date

The car with which Mercedes aims to claim its eighth successive brace of titles is to be launched on 2 March.

The team's 2021 contender will be named the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance, the designation 'E Performance' being the new technology label used in product names and badging on all forthcoming Mercedes-AMG hybrid cars, with the W12 being its first Formula One car to feature 'E Performance' in its name.

As has (sadly) become the norm, the launch will be online, though the German team has yet to confirm whether the car will subsequently take to the track for 'filming' purposes.

The German team has totally dominated the sport since the introduction of the hybrid formula in 2014, winning 103 (74.6%) of the 138 Grands Prix held during that time.

While the team has now confirmed its launch date, there remains the little matter of agreeing a new contract with driver, Lewis Hamilton.

It's understood that the team is to retain the black livery it used last season.