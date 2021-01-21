Site logo

Domenicali unsure of Hamilton's plans

NEWS STORY
21/01/2021

Despite having spoken to him, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali is unsure whether Lewis Hamilton will remain with Mercedes this season.

While both Hamilton and Toto Wolff suggested it was all about dotting the Is and crossing the Ts, there is growing concern that the seven-time world champion has yet to sign on the dotted line for the German team.

While Mercedes is publicly making light of the delay, earlier this week suggesting that its team pens - available at all good stockists - are good for designing cars and "signing things", behind the scenes there is said to be growing concern at the failure to agree a deal.

It's believed that the bottom line is money, and while Hamilton is likely to stand his ground in terms of his demands, Mercedes, especially since its stakeholder reshuffle, will be somewhat emboldened by the elephant named George who has sat quietly in the room ever since Sakhir.

Despite the fact that the coming season sees Fernando Alonso back on the grid, Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel in an Aston Martin and McLaren once again powered by Mercedes, arguably the sport's biggest attraction remains Hamilton.

Indeed, we hear that the Briton's sense of his value to the sport led to some interesting, though ultimately unsuccessful, discussions with F1 bosses recently.

Talking of F1 bosses, Stefano Domenicali, who spoke to the world champion recently, admits that his unsure what his plans are.

"We spoke over the Christmas period," the Italian told Sky Italia. "He is not telling me if he will sign or not sign the renewal with Mercedes.

"Of course, he has a great opportunity to become the greatest in the records," he added, referring to the fact that Hamilton stands on the cusp of a historic eighth title. "He also has the opportunity to continue to have a role that goes beyond the sporting dimension.

"I am convinced and I hope, as an interested party, that everything can be resolved quickly," he admitted.

In terms of one of the sport's other major attractions, Domenicali, having spent much of his working life there, hopes that Ferrari can soon return to form.

"Compared to what happened last year, we all need a competitive Ferrari," he said. "I am convinced that things will improve, even if it will not be easy with the regulations that are stable.

"They were able to work a little on the power unit to make up for last year's gap," he added. "I expect a Ferrari that is close to the goal of being able to fight again.

"I think team principals like Wolff and Horner also wish it to have a show that is more attractive to everyone."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Endre, 59 minutes ago

"This is a typical case of trying to create news where there isn't any. Mercedes is clearly trying to beat him down on salary and while Hamilton holds out as if he mattered to anyone, ultimately will give in as he well knows he is nobody without Mercedes.

I would be glad to see him gone, a mediocre driver constantly whining and crying during a race who needs to be spoon fed everything by the pit-crew. Without the political push behind his entire career he may have never even made it to F1 or would have been driving for small teams accomplishing nothing like so many others. Unlike other drivers also pushed for political reasons (Prost - Balestre French connection or Schumacher - German money attraction) all his F1 career he had the privilege to drive only massively dominant cars, which never happened to anyone in the history of sport. Yet, he is the one complaining about discrimination ..."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by kenji, 1 hour ago

"I am still of the opinion that a deal has been done and this 'stretch' is nothing more than marketing nonsense. The various possibilities being floated in the media are nothing short of sheer fiction at best! Some are even suggesting that he may not even participate in the forthcoming season. I mean, how ridiculous is that? Personally i'd be more than happy if he did. He contributes almost zip to the excitement of any race. That entertainment is provided by the lesser lights who are really racing. TBH...would he actually be missed on race day? Would anyone really miss Mercedes if they were to disappear altogether and be replaced by another team of real racers ? They feature for the first couple of laps...then they next appear at pit stops and then maybe for the last couple of laps. That's about it. All the shouting by Croft and Co. does nothing. Boring is boring."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms