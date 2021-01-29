F1 confirms race start times

Though it remains to be seen how many of the proposed 23 races actually go ahead, F1 has published that start times of all the events that currently comprise the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

As previously reported, all races will now start on the hour again as opposed to ten-past.

Furthermore, Friday sessions will last just 60 minutes as opposed to 90, which, according to F1, "will force the teams to cram in more on-track action to get their cars in the set-up sweet spot for qualifying and the race". Hmm.

As it stands, the season kicks off in Bahrain, before heading to Imola.

However, the continuing uncertainty over the pandemic not to mention the proposed restrictions on travel mean that the current schedule is far from certain.

Brazil is looking increasingly unlikely, indeed it is feared the sport will not cross the Atlantic this season, which would mean no Austin, Montreal or Mexico.

Though work on the track at Jeddah is way behind schedule it is understood officials remain convinced the event, planned for 5 December, will go ahead.