Site logo

Sakhir GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
06/12/2020

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Perez Racing Point US NM NH
Ocon Renault NM NH
Stroll Racing Point US NM
Sainz McLaren US NM NM
Ricciardo Renault US NM NH
Albon Red Bull NM NH NS
Kvyat AlphaTauri US UM NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH UH
Russell Mercedes UM NH UM UM NS
Norris McLaren NS NM NM
Gasly AlphaTauri US UM NH
Vettel Ferrari UM NH NS US
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM NH NM
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH NM NS
Magnussen Haas NS NM US
Aitken Williams NM NH NM NS
Fittipaldi Haas NS NM US US
Latifi Williams NS NM
Verstappen Red Bull US
Leclerc Ferrari US

Check out our Sunday gallery from Bahrain, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms