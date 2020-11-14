Turkish GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It was a very disappointing day for us. The conditions were quite unusual. We're usually pretty fast in the wet but today we couldn't get the tyres to work. I was just sliding everywhere and wasn't able to switch them on. There are a lot of things to review and understand for the race if we have similar conditions like we had today. We'll have to work hard tomorrow to do better and recover positions to try and score some points."

Daniil Kvyat: "It wasn't a good day for us today and I'm disappointed with myself. I made a mistake on my last lap and spun in the wrong moment, which ruined my Qualifying. It was always difficult to stay on track, I kept pushing anyway and the rear couldn't handle it. Getting the tyres to work hasn't been our strength today, but on the other hand, it's not normal to drive in conditions like these, they're very extreme and unusual, and the grip feels insanely low. However, it's the same for everyone and I didn't drive as well as I wanted to. I don't know what to expect tomorrow, the conditions are tricky in both the wet and the dry, so anything can happen in the race. We'll keep pushing."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "The track conditions yesterday in the dry were tricky, and they were not easier today in the rain for both FP3 and Qualifying where the track was like an ice rink. The drivers were finding it extremely challenging just to keep the car on the track, let alone set competitive lap times. We struggled with tyre temperatures in FP3, so we didn't set a good lap in that session. We made some changes to the car to try and address that going into Qualifying and we made a step, but clearly, others were able to manage the tyre temperatures in Qualifying better than we were able to today. It's a disappointing result and not a true representation of the performance of our car, as the session was dominated by the tyres and getting them in the right working range. There's a lot for us to look at and learn for the future, and maybe even tomorrow if it's wet. Hopefully, it will be dry in the race so we can put today behind us and have a strong result."