Turkish GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A tricky day, but quite fun because it was different to normal. The track was very slippery, and it's been difficult to get a good reading on the balance as we were doing consecutive laps. It's good fun, because it's hard to drive and you're constantly oversteering and understeering, but it's very tricky to put it together and really nail a lap. So, it's going to make for an interesting weekend. I feel like I have some things to work on, some progress to make, so that's our focus and we'll see what we can do tomorrow."

Carlos Sainz: "Not the ideal Friday. It was frustrating to lose running time, in what was obviously an important FP1 due to the very challenging track conditions that we're going to face this weekend at this new and resurfaced circuit. So, we had quite a lot of catch-up to do during FP2. I didn't have the cleanest of runs with the Soft tyre and the lap-times then improved quickly with track evolution. The tarmac feels strange at the moment, but that only adds excitement to see who can get it right. I'm really looking forward to tomorrow!"

Andrea Stella, Racing Director: "We're excited to be back in Turkey at this interesting circuit. The conditions we've found today were unexpected, with the new tarmac creating very low grip and the tyres consequently taking a long time to start working. However, it's the same for everyone, and everyone seems to be experiencing the same kind of problems. I see it as an opportunity: the car and the team that adapt better to these conditions will get the benefit. In addition, we're expecting some unstable weather over the weekend - especially tomorrow - and we're going to have to be at our very best to get the most out of it."