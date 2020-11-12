Albon plays down recent run of poor form

Following his podium finish at Mugello it appeared that Alex Albon had finally turned a corner, and was about to prove the doubters wrong.

Unfortunately a tenth-place in Sochi was followed by a DNF at the Nurburgring and a 12th in Portugal. At Imola he looked likely to add to his tally, only to spin whilst being overtaken by a hard-charging Sergio Perez.

While TV pundits and social media experts cry 'enough is enough' and call on Red Bull to call time on the youngster, Albon believes his recent form has not been as bad as it appeared.

"Obviously Mugello was the last race that I had a good result on really but it hasn't been terrible," he told reporters in Istanbul.

"Qualifying hasn't really changed too much," he continued, "it's been more or less the same, if not, sometimes a bit better. It's more or a less losing a little bit of time at the start of the races and once you're in the trains it's really hard to overtake.

"I think Mugello was a nice one because you can overtake but it has been quite tricky once the leading car in the group let's say dictates the rest. I would say that's probably more of a reason for it.

"Of course, here in Turkey it's a good track for overtaking and you can do different lines. Firstly, I want to qualify higher and have a smoother race."

It's understood that whatever happens, Albon will retain his seat for the rest of the season, however Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have made clear than unless there is a vast improvement they will be looking for someone who can close the gap to Max Verstappen. With Pierre Gasly confirmed at AlphaTauri, the Austrian outfit is understood to be looking outside its own pool of talent, with Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg widely tipped to be under consideration.