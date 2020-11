Dutch organizers feel September slot is "very positive"

It's a long, long time from May to September, as someone once sang, but for Jan Lammers, ex-F1 racer and now sporting director at Zandvoort, the decision to move the Dutch Grand Prix from spring to a late summer slot is a "very positive" move.

Following today's publication of the provisional 2021 calendar, the 2021 edition of the Dutch Grand Prix is scheduled from 3 to 5 September.

Organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix and CM.com Circuit Zandvoort were ready for the first edition of the Heineken sponsored event in May this year but this was postponed due to the pandemic.

Both parties have now agreed to the 2021 date and look forward to celebrating the return to F1 with its travelling fans and millions of others around the world.

"The return of F1 to the Netherlands was initially made possible by an entrepreneurial initiative," said Lammers, "but just as important, that was followed by the massive interest of many race fans in our country.

"This new date just after the summer has the advantage that the peak of the summer holidays is over, that there is a good chance the weather will be good, and the corona measures will be more limited.

"This is a great date for Zandvoort and the entire region. In other words, the organisation is very positive and prepares to organise a large public event on this date."