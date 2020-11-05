Binotto: All-new engine for 2021 "very promising"

Hard to believe, but as the battle for 'best of the rest' in the team standings sees Renault, McLaren and Racing Point covered by just one point, in sixth place Ferrari is having to look over its should at a fast approaching AlphaTauri.

From the outset this season the Italian team has been on the back foot, and while there are well-documented issues with the car, as proven by Haas and Alfa Romeo the power unit is a particular cause of frustration as the Italian manufacturer fails to fully recover from last year's technical directives and the subsequent investigation.

For 2021, Ferrari is aiming to introduce an all-new power unit, and according to team boss, Mattia Binotto the early signs are encouraging.

"We do not have currently the best engine," admits the Italian, according to the official F1 website, "and I think that next year, we may have a completely new power unit, as per the regulations.

"At Ferrari, we have invested a lot in developing further the power unit for 2021, and for 2022," he adds. "The engine is running currently at the dyno and I think the feedback, in terms of both the performance and reliability, are very promising."

Referring to the new regulations in 2021 which restrict testing of the power units, he said: "We've got dyno limitations for 2021, and it’s down to us to be efficient in the way we are planning all the tests on the dynos, and being even creative in the way we are approaching the testing.

"But I think that even if we've got some limitations on dyno operations, still there is room for improvement, and I think that, from what I can see today at the dyno, I'm happy with the results."