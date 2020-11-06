Williams confirms COVID cases

On a day that F1 confirms another 8 positive tests for COVID, Williams confirms that it has had a number of positive cases.

"Williams can confirm that we have had a number of positive COVID-19 cases during the course of the Portuguese and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix," said the Grove outfit in a statement tonight, "and whilst we will not be detailing any individual’s private information, we can confirm that all cases have been managed in line with the FIA COVID-19 guidelines, working with the FIA and with the ongoing safety of our people a priority.

"In order to ensure we follow these guidelines; several members of our trackside team are also isolating as a result of being identified as close contacts of these positive cases," the team added.

"As per our internal COVID-19 protocols, a number of factory-based team members will therefore fulfil these roles for the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix weekend. We ask for understanding that we will not be adding any additional information on this subject, but we would like to extend our thanks to all our traveling and factory based team members and their families, for their continued work and support during what is an extremely challenging time."

The latest round of tests, which saw 1,781 performed on drivers, teams and personnel, resulted in 8 proving positive.

This week's round of tests means that 66,560 have been carried out since testing began in July, with 63 proving positive.