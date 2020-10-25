//
Portuguese GP: Result

NEWS STORY
25/10/2020

Result of the Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 66 1h 29:56.828
2 Bottas Mercedes 66 + 0:25.592
3 Verstappen Red Bull 66 + 0:34.508
4 Leclerc Ferrari 66 + 1:05.312
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 65 + 1 Lap
6 Sainz McLaren 65 + 1 Lap
7 Perez Racing Point 65 + 1 Lap
8 Ocon Renault 65 + 1 Lap
9 Ricciardo Renault 65 + 1 Lap
10 Vettel Ferrari 65 + 1 Lap
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 65 + 1 Lap
12 Albon Red Bull 65 + 1 Lap
13 Norris McLaren 65 + 1 Lap
14 Russell Williams 65 + 1 Lap
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 65 + 1 Lap
16 Magnussen Haas 65 + 1 Lap
17 Grosjean Haas 65 + 1 Lap
18 Latifi Williams 64 + 2 Laps
19 Kvyat AlphaTauri 64 + 2 Laps
Stroll Racing Point 51 Retired

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:18.750 (Lap 63)

