//
Site logo

Portuguese GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
24/10/2020

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.652 135.791 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:16.754 0.102
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.904 0.252
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.090 0.438
5 Perez Racing Point 1:17.223 0.571
6 Albon Red Bull 1:17.437 0.785
7 Sainz McLaren 1:17.520 0.868
8 Norris McLaren 1:17.525 0.873
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:17.803 1.151
10 Ricciardo Renault No Time
11 Ocon Renault 1:17.614
12 Stroll Racing Point 1:17.626
13 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:17.228
14 Russell Williams 1:17.788
15 Vettel Ferrari 1:17.919
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.201
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.323
18 Grosjean Haas 1:18.364
19 Magnussen Haas 1:18.508
20 Latifi Williams 1:18.777

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms