FIA confirms changes to the super licence system

As expected, due to the ongoing pandemic the World Motor Sport council has agreed an amendment to the super licence points system.

Speaking last month, soon to be F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali, in his role as President of the FIA Single-Seater Commission, said that in the wake of limited motor sport activity due to the pandemic, changes to the super licence system were being considered.

"The COVID-19 crisis has had a profound effect on all sporting activity and motor sport is no exception," he said. "Many circuit racing series are experiencing economic difficulty, while competitors are naturally concerned about missing a season or committing to a competition amid uncertainty around the re-commencement of racing - and the negative impact either may have on their progress along the FIA's single-seater pathway.

"The FIA is cognisant of these concerns," he continued, "and we would like to reassure series, teams and competitors that through the Super Licence Working Group the Federation is developing solutions that will afford fairness to competitors, encourage participation and help series maintain some stability during this difficult period."



"We appreciate that there may be some unease among drivers over ever-changing racing calendars and how potential imbalances in the scoring of Super Licence Points could negatively affect their progress towards the top of the FIA's racing ladder," added Tom Kristensen, President of the FIA Drivers' Commission. "The Working Group is consulting with single-seater stakeholders in order to balance the points system so that no drivers are disadvantaged by the changed landscape of motor sport in 2020."

Meeting on Friday the World Motor Sport Council confirmed that the qualification and conditions of issue for the licence have been amended.

In the wake of the current global situation, the window in which drivers will be allowed to score super licence points has been extended from three to four years. In addition the highest number of points accumulated in any three years of a four-year period that includes 2020 will be taken into account.

Drivers who did not gather the required 40 super licence points due to circumstances beyond their control or for reasons of force majeure will have the opportunity for their case to be considered by the FIA.

However, drivers must have scored a minimum of 30 points and consistently demonstrated outstanding driving ability in single-seaters to be able to apply under this new regulation.

While potential F1 drivers require 40 points for a race seat, only 25 are needed in order to participate in a Friday free practice session.

