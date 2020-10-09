Eifel GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "It has been a long, cold and wet day here at the Nurburgring and we didn't even get to turn a wheel! A track we haven't been to since 2013, we had a very busy Friday planned with many test items to understand what the optimum setup would be and also how to get the tyres to work in the expected very cold conditions.

"The temperatures this weekend are colder than we experienced throughout the whole of winter testing, so there is doubt over all of the learnings we have built up over the season on how to extract the most from them. We have our beliefs on how the tyres will behave, based on science and engineering, but we needed to put those into practice to confirm. Given the conditions, this has not been possible, so we will head into tomorrow with many unknowns, which should make for an interesting event. The weather for the rest of the weekend is looking better than today, but we have seen how slowly the track dries - it's been wet since Monday - so potentially the first time we get to run dry tyres could be only in Quali or even the race.

"As said, given the unknowns of the new track, temperatures outside of the norm and the rain, it will be a challenging rest of the weekend but it's one which opens up opportunities and we will aim to maximise these tomorrow and in the race!"