Honda to remain in IndyCar

24 hours after announcing its departure from F1, Honda confirms that it is to remain in IndyCar "well into the end of the decade".

Indeed, IndyCar has reached a new, multi-year extension with both engine partners Honda and Chevrolet, taking their partnership well into the end of the decade and providing stability and innovation for the series.

"To be able to announce a long-term, multi-year extension with our two great partners is phenomenal," said IndyCar president, Jay Frye. "It's an exciting time in IndyCar with the innovations in the car, the new 2.4-litre engine and hybrid technology."

Due to the global pandemic, the introduction of the 2.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V-6 with hybrid technology will be delayed to the year 2023.

Working in partnership with Honda and Chevrolet, the new engine will give the series an additional 100 horsepower, ultimately producing over 900.

"Honda welcomes this step to the future by IndyCar," said Ted Klaus, president of Honda Performance Development, "action that mirrors Honda's efforts to develop and manufacture high-performance, electrified products that will meet industry challenges and delight our customers.

"At Honda, we race to develop our people, to innovate technologies and to engage fans. We are proud of our uninterrupted, 27-year leadership in IndyCar, and look forward to delivering a next-generation Honda 2.4-liter hybrid power unit with more than 900 horsepower."

The newly designed powertrain system will also provide a departure from the traditional, manual handheld starters and will let drivers restart the car quickly should it stall on the track.

This will benefit the AMR IndyCar Safety Team as it reduces exposure time on track and adds to the fan experience by potentially reducing the number of caution flags on track, leading to better flow and time of races.

"Fast, loud, and authentic," said Frye, "along with a history of innovation - that's our racing roots and will continue to be the sport's legacy. This announcement keeps that in mind while celebrating a stable and bright future."

The commitment and overall stability of the series will continue to allow IndyCar future opportunities for an additional OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to join its mainstay engine partners.