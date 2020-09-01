Bottas: It's not over

Not for the first time, Valtteri Bottas has used the season opener to whet our appetites, serving notice that this finally might be the year.

However, as teammate Lewis Hamilton gets into his stride, despite the black coffee and porridge it isn't long before Bottas V.2, 3 or 4 begins to lose ground.

Of course his cause wasn't helped by the puncture which robbed him of a certain second, possibly the win, but even so his hopes of the 2020 crown are rapidly fading.

Not so, insists the Finn.

"The fact is that it's not over," he says. "There's ten or something races.

"Obviously I had that one kind of a DNF with a puncture at Silverstone, lost points with that," he continues. "(But) if I would give up now then I would rather stay home, so I will keep pushing, I will still keep trying to find anything from myself that I can and it is just really trying to perfect everything.

"I didn't in qualifying," he admits, "Lewis was on pole, he was faster on that lap, then with that pole he could turn it into a win.

"The weekend really starts with qualifying, trying to be on pole and then those weekends that don't go for you, you really need to maximise the points.

"I felt, for a long time now - actually this week has been at least like a smooth weekend, without any issues, just the qualifying was not good enough but I'm working on everything, I'm trying but there's still many positives I can take.

"I feel my race pace this year has been better than any year before, so that's a positive, so I feel like always in the race I'm there and I can fight for it so now it's just about trying to perform better and more consistently in qualifying sessions."

In Spain, and again in Belgium, Hamilton has appeared to be on another level, particularly in qualifying.

"I found it hard to match," says Bottas of his teammate's Spa pole. "Of course it always comes from so many details, the out laps, getting the tyres in the perfect window, front and rear, the set-up and driving style and when that one lap counts yes, yeah, Lewis has been really consistent, not making any mistakes in qualifying.

"As you look at the numbers, he has had the upper hand this year in qualifying, which honestly pisses me off, but I'm trying and I do enjoy the challenge and I can't wait for the next qualifying session next weekend."