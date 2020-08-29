Site logo

Belgian GP: Qualifying - Times

29/08/2020

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:41.252 154.742 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:41.763 0.511
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.778 0.526
4 Ricciardo Renault 1:42.061 0.809
5 Albon Red Bull 1:42.264 1.012
6 Ocon Renault 1:42.396 1.144
7 Sainz McLaren 1:42.438 1.186
8 Perez Racing Point 1:42.532 1.280
9 Stroll Racing Point 1:42.603 1.351
10 Norris McLaren 1:42.657 1.405
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:42.730
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:42.745
13 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.996
14 Vettel Ferrari 1:43.261
15 Russell Williams 1:43.468
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:43.743
17 Grosjean Haas 1:43.838
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:43.950
19 Latifi Williams 1:44.138
20 Magnussen Haas 1:44.314

