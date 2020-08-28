Site logo

Belgian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
28/08/2020

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:44.493 149.942 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.562 0.069
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:44.574 0.081
4 Perez Racing Point 1:44.629 0.136
5 Stroll Racing Point 1:44.868 0.375
6 Albon Red Bull 1:45.049 0.556
7 Ocon Renault 1:45.099 0.606
8 Sainz McLaren 1:45.222 0.729
9 Ricciardo Renault 1:45.225 0.732
10 Norris McLaren 1:45.274 0.781
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:45.447 0.954
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:45.503 1.010
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:45.704 1.211
14 Leclerc Ferrari 1:45.759 1.266
15 Vettel Ferrari 1:46.179 1.686
16 Latifi Williams 1:46.488 1.995
17 Russell Williams 1:46.570 2.077

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Editor, less than 1 minute ago

"@ Nortim

And no, it's not a typo!"

2. Posted by Nortim, 7 minutes ago

"Ooops! Raikonen in Alfa faster than Ferraris! LOL"

