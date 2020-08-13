Site logo

FIA acts on corner cutting at Barcelona

13/08/2020

Drivers have been warned that cutting the opening two corners at Barcelona this weekend will be penalised.

Each time any car fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes either over one of the speed bumps across the run-off area or between them, must then re-join the track by driving to the left of the two bollards located before the entry to Turn 3, drivers are warned in the Race Director's pre-event note.

A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and failing to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards.

Each time any car fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, teams will be informed via the official messaging system. On the second occasion of a driver failing to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

Drivers must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage. However, these requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, and each such case will be judged individually.

