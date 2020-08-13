FIA acts on corner cutting at Barcelona

Drivers have been warned that cutting the opening two corners at Barcelona this weekend will be penalised.

Each time any car fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes either over one of the speed bumps across the run-off area or between them, must then re-join the track by driving to the left of the two bollards located before the entry to Turn 3, drivers are warned in the Race Director's pre-event note.

A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and failing to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards.

Each time any car fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, teams will be informed via the official messaging system. On the second occasion of a driver failing to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

Drivers must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage. However, these requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, and each such case will be judged individually.