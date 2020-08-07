Racing Point protests upheld

FIA stewards have upheld the protest of Racing Point's cars at the Styrian, Hungarian and British Grands Prix.

While the team is reprimanded for the 'offences' at the Hungarian and British races, it is fined $200,000 for each car at the Styrian race as well as 7.5 points for each car, meaning a total deduction of 15 points.

In its infinite wisdom, the FIA has released its findings in the form of a 14-page copy of the original as opposed to a pdf, so it will be some time before the exact details of how the stewards reached their conclusion are available.

(Much) more to follow.