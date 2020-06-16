Bottas "flat-out" since Melbourne

While his rivals have been keeping themselves sharp in the virtual world, Valtteri Bottas admits to having been driving something or other "flat-out" since Melbourne.

Like his teammate, the Finn has shunned the virtual world during the shutdown, instead keeping his hand in by driving a range of machinery, including karts and rally cars, flat-out.

"The main important thing was to keep driving," he admits, according to the official F1 website. "I consider myself lucky that I could do it.

"Every week since Melbourne I've been driving something," he adds, "and whether it's been a rally car or go kart, it's always been flat out.

"That's also why last Tuesday felt pretty good with the car," he said, referring to the F1 test at Silverstone.

Having taken part in the Arctic Lapland Rally, Bottas competed in a rally in December.

"Rallying is a big thing in Finland," he said. "There's a local team that managed to organise it within the rules and regulations and taking care of health and safety so we managed to do that, keeping the distance and still completing quite a few test days. Some were on tarmac, some on gravel... happy days."

Last week the Finn dismissed talk of Sebastian Vettel taking his seat at Mercedes, and looking ahead to the forthcoming season intends to serve notice to the German team as to why it should retain him for a fifth season.

"It is a long break and nothing compares to Formula 1 but yes, you can aid to keep those reactions and that driving feel with other things. Of course, with my physical training as well, the last few weeks I've been focusing more on speed and skill and reaction kind of things just to keep sharp."