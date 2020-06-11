Bottas laughs off Vettel talk

Even before a wheel has turned in terms of the 2020 season, talk of where Sebastian Vettel might go in 2021 continues to dominate the headlines.

Out of contract at the end of this year - as is his teammate, Lewis Hamilton - Valtteri Bottas was asked about speculation linking Vettel with his seat, creating a media 'dream line-up'.

"It's same as every year for me," the Finn told Sky Sports. "I've always had multi-year deals but always with options, so it's no different in any other way.

"I find it quite funny," he continued, "that with not even a single race done there's been people getting my seat... so it made me laugh a couple of times.

"There's no pressure from that side," he insisted, "because I still have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it. Things will sort themselves one way or another. I have no stress about that at all.

"We've been very honest with my team all the time (asking) what's the situation and I got a really straight message that 'no they are not considering Seb', so I said 'fine, no worries then'."